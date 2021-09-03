Insider Selling: OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Director Sells $165,233.10 in Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Director Stephen F. Burns sold 2,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $165,233.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $70.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.69 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.65. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $72.50.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 36.61%. Analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 80.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 36,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 80.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 11,661 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 25.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KIDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.