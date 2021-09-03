Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells C$99,477.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Scott Robinson sold 15,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.63, for a total value of C$99,477.00.

Scott Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Scott Robinson bought 20,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$139,400.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Scott Robinson bought 8,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,000.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Scott Robinson bought 5,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,500.00.

Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$7.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52-week low of C$2.32 and a 52-week high of C$8.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.27.

PEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 target price on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.02.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

