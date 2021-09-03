Insider Selling: Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Director Sells 6,681 Shares of Stock

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Director Carlos Unanue sold 6,681 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total transaction of $516,641.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Popular stock opened at $75.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.08. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $83.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Popular by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,288,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,874,000 after buying an additional 82,196 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Popular by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,207,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,479,000 after buying an additional 134,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Popular by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,923,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,876,000 after buying an additional 231,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Popular by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,926,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,060,000 after buying an additional 33,537 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Popular by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,776,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,272,000 after buying an additional 351,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

