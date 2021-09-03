Insider Selling: Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Major Shareholder Sells 95,079 Shares of Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 95,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $2,683,129.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

POSH stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.69. The company had a trading volume of 983,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,927. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 22.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average of $42.84. Poshmark, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.33 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POSH. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Poshmark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

