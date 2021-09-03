Insider Selling: Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CFO Sells 383 Shares of Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CFO Derrick Sung sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $15,354.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,229.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LUNG stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.78. 136,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,373. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pulmonx Co. has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $69.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -18.01.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUNG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 153.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,718 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Pulmonx by 64.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,959,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,446,000 after purchasing an additional 767,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pulmonx by 65.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,311,000 after purchasing an additional 746,635 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Pulmonx in the first quarter valued at $27,590,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Pulmonx by 125.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,065,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after purchasing an additional 592,270 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

