Insider Selling: Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) VP Sells $111,190.00 in Stock

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $111.38 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $135.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth about $9,094,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Royal Gold by 21.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 94,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after buying an additional 16,596 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 91.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Royal Gold by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 119,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,848,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RGLD shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $146.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.78.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

