Insider Selling: Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) President Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $46,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ STXB traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.34. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,492. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.78. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $24.94. The stock has a market cap of $400.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares alerts:

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the first quarter worth $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 9.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 26,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 14,822 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.