Insider Selling: TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Sells C$4,300,440.00 in Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.35, for a total value of C$4,300,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at C$597,065,062.11.

Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Alain Bédard sold 35,356 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.47, for a total value of C$5,001,919.39.

On Monday, June 21st, Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total transaction of C$1,680,000.00.

TFI International stock opened at C$144.00 on Friday. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$53.08 and a 12 month high of C$146.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$130.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$111.27. The company has a market cap of C$13.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TFII shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on TFI International from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$94.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TFI International to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TFI International to C$158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$119.91.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

