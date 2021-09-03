Insider Selling: Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Usio alerts:

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,011.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $11,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $11,580.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $11,840.00.

Usio stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. Usio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.88 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Usio had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Usio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Usio during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Usio during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Usio in the second quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Usio by 26.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Usio Company Profile

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.