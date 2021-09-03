IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Sets New 12-Month High at $600.00

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 600 ($7.84) and last traded at GBX 594.50 ($7.77), with a volume of 106036 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 590 ($7.71).

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 546.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 531.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

