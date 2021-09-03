Integrated Advisors Network LLC Cuts Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 15.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

PPLT opened at $93.36 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $77.84 and a 12 month high of $122.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.12 and a 200 day moving average of $106.99.

