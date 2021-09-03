Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,984,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $279,283,000 after purchasing an additional 66,543 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,707,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $207,726,000 after purchasing an additional 22,020 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,832,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,678,000 after purchasing an additional 367,410 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,332,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $148,350,000 after purchasing an additional 139,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,198,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,207,000 after purchasing an additional 33,229 shares during the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush purchased 5,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARES opened at $78.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $78.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.65.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%. Research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

