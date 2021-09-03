Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $592,000 in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Creative Planning bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $309,915,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $141,942,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $77,226,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $60,765,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,510,000.

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $45.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.32. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.29 and a 1-year high of $46.49.

