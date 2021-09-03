Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 2,269 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNOW opened at $306.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.62. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.36.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 189,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.88, for a total transaction of $57,329,732.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,076,077.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,473,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,144,571 shares of company stock worth $306,080,221 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

