Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 2,340 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, 55I LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter.

SMDV stock opened at $64.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.84. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.