Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 8,775 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 61.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,775 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $472,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $589,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $78.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.35. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.