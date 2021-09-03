International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Money Express.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The company has a market cap of $707.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.62.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $1,244,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,094.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMXI. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 105.6% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,595,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,687,000 after acquiring an additional 819,230 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the second quarter worth approximately $11,382,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 62.3% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,966,000 after acquiring an additional 671,259 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in International Money Express by 29.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,823,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,382,000 after buying an additional 648,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in International Money Express during the second quarter worth $3,757,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

