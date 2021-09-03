Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.940-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.050-$11.250 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $544.55.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $559.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a 52-week low of $295.37 and a 52-week high of $582.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $525.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,112 shares of company stock valued at $34,124,588 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

