Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Shares Acquired by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) by 99.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSMP. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 91.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.11. The company had a trading volume of 10,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,607. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $26.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.