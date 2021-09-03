Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stock Position Decreased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 86.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635,175 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $15.22 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

