Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VTN)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0478 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.74% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.