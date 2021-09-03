Investors Buy Large Volume of Veeva Systems Call Options (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 7,038 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,363% compared to the average volume of 481 call options.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.11.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total transaction of $750,828.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,119 shares of company stock worth $6,206,412. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEEV opened at $315.94 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 124.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $323.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

