Investors Purchase High Volume of Cloopen Group Call Options (NYSE:RAAS)

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,041 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 496% compared to the average volume of 678 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Cloopen Group in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cloopen Group in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Cloopen Group in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloopen Group in the first quarter valued at about $377,000. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloopen Group alerts:

RAAS stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88. Cloopen Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $31.22 million during the quarter.

About Cloopen Group

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloopen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloopen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.