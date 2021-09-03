Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS)

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,849 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,812% compared to the typical volume of 58 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cloopen Group in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the first quarter worth about $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Cloopen Group stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,800. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.88. Cloopen Group has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $31.22 million during the quarter.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

