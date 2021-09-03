Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 673 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,060% compared to the typical volume of 58 put options.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GSL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 106.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at $2,429,000. 57.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.61. 2,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,250. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $22.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

