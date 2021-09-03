Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 9,981 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,648% compared to the average daily volume of 571 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 8,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,573 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STM opened at $44.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.43. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $26.90 and a 52-week high of $45.06.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

STM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. upgraded STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

