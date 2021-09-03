IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “iRadimed Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products. It offers non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, IV tubing sets, IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls under the mRidium name; side car pump modules; dose error reduction systems; Masimo SET SpO2 monitoring products; and MRI Pulse oximeters, and MRI oximeter remotes and displays under the iMagox name used during MRI procedures. iRadimed Corporation is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

IRMD has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised IRadimed from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $36.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $452.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.22 and a beta of 1.05. IRadimed has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $40.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.71.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 12.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IRadimed will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkins sold 4,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $165,140.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,877 shares in the company, valued at $783,852.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monty K. Allen sold 4,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $156,665.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $728,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,371 in the last ninety days. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 38,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

