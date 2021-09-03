Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to post $155.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $160.18 million. Iridium Communications reported sales of $151.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year sales of $603.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $592.87 million to $613.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $644.00 million, with estimates ranging from $636.31 million to $650.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRDM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $46.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.96. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.75 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 29,311 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $1,233,699.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 32,553 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,331,092.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,246.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,855 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,846 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,592,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,805,000 after buying an additional 240,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,432,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,209,000 after buying an additional 503,680 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,463,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,553,000 after buying an additional 1,772,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,457,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,274,000 after buying an additional 1,791,324 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

