Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Has $595,000 Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.10. The company had a trading volume of 53,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,360,193. The firm has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $64.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.11 and a 200 day moving average of $57.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business’s revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.