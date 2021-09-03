Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Sells 350 Shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF comprises 0.3% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 353.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 95.2% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth $146,000.

NYSEARCA MOO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.11. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,988. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.52. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $65.30 and a one year high of $95.16.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

