ironSource (NYSE:IS) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) traded up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.52 and last traded at $10.37. 20,449 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,420,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ironSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.37.

Get ironSource alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.23.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000.

ironSource Company Profile (NYSE:IS)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.