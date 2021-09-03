iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is MTC Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

MTC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,819 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.0% of MTC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. MTC Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $32,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,592,000 after purchasing an additional 352,029 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 62,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,910,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $86.24. 19,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,969. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.