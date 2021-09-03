iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Position Boosted by MEMBERS Trust Co

MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352,029 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 11.7% of MEMBERS Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $368,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 36,937 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,064,000. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $323,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.24. 12,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589,969. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.06 and a 12-month high of $86.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

