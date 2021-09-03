iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.13% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,593,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580,235 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,212,000 after acquiring an additional 932,848 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,599.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 466,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,900,000 after acquiring an additional 439,197 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,908,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,500,000.

Shares of IEF traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.00. 4,988,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,226,664. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.36. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $122.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

