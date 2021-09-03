iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Shares Acquired by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 764.8% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 592.6% during the first quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 542.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BATS USHY traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $41.57. 1,651,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.