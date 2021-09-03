iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Down 14.5% in August

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the July 29th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,499,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $75,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $202,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $230,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IXUS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.79. The company had a trading volume of 40,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,514. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $56.66 and a twelve month high of $75.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.89 and its 200-day moving average is $72.48.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.852 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69.

