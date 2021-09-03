iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 38,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,625 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $141.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.11. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

