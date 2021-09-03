iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the July 29th total of 6,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,482,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.52. 6,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,154. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.56. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $107.91 and a 1-year high of $110.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

