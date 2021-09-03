iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 400.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 425.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 878,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,892,000 after acquiring an additional 711,380 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 414.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 483,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,342,000 after acquiring an additional 389,931 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 387.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after acquiring an additional 155,474 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 162,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 395.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 110,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after buying an additional 87,820 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $69.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.49 and its 200-day moving average is $140.28. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $158.00 and a 1 year high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

