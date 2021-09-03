iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Position Reduced by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises 2.2% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,865,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,662,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,260,000 after purchasing an additional 506,730 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 122,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 104,677 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,759,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.34. The stock had a trading volume of 38,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,411. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.03 and its 200 day moving average is $56.83. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.71 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19.

