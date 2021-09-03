iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 384,222 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 6,028,821 shares.The stock last traded at $71.37 and had previously closed at $69.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.49.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.