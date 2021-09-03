iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,489,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $291.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.79 and its 200-day moving average is $261.77. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $292.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

