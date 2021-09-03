iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 54,598 shares.The stock last traded at $108.79 and had previously closed at $108.59.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.64 and a 200-day moving average of $100.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

