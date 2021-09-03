iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 26,205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 130,178 shares.The stock last traded at $163.28 and had previously closed at $162.36.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IWY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,443,000 after buying an additional 270,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,056,000 after buying an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 599,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,667,000 after buying an additional 56,073 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 440,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,310,000 after buying an additional 29,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 411,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,392,000 after buying an additional 10,443 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

