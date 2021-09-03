iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 204.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000.

IWY opened at $162.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.30. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $114.40 and a 1 year high of $163.47.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

