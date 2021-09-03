iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after buying an additional 1,535,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after buying an additional 1,316,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after buying an additional 1,087,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,029,177,000 after buying an additional 252,178 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,272,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,505. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.39. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

