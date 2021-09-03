Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Short Interest Up 16.0% in August

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the July 29th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ISDR traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.01. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,820. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $98.47 million, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.94. Issuer Direct has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $29.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISDR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Issuer Direct in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Issuer Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Issuer Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

