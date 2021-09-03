Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Short Interest Up 16.0% in August

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the July 29th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ISDR traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.01. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,820. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $98.47 million, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.94. Issuer Direct has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $29.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.
About Issuer Direct
Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.
