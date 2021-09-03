IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) were down 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.53 and last traded at $9.54. Approximately 93,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,097,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on ISEE. Zacks Investment Research lowered IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.65.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,665.7% in the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,784,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,206,000 after buying an additional 2,626,407 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 108.3% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,155,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 1,319.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 378,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,579,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after buying an additional 366,593 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

