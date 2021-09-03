J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,554 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RDIV opened at $41.36 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $43.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.80.

