J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 1,253 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.14.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.52) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.15.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,150. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

